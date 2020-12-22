Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $481,692,000 after buying an additional 633,761 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $325,503,000 after buying an additional 430,296 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,896,514 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $76,537,000 after purchasing an additional 730,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 280,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

