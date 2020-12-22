Jane Street Group LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,746 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 371.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day moving average is $89.13. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $113.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

