HM Payson & Co. Purchases 79 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $5,413,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $35,709,988 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

SHW opened at $729.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $723.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $665.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

