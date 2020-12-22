16,207 Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,697,000 after purchasing an additional 94,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,929,000 after buying an additional 398,462 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,425,000 after acquiring an additional 297,984 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.22.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.65. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.