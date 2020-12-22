Piper Sandler Comments on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.68.

COF stock opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Insiders sold a total of 333,048 shares of company stock valued at $26,767,397 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

