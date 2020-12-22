Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 104,429 Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 104,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,694 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The company had revenue of $328.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.28 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. CIBC raised Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

