Virtu Financial LLC Sells 3,567 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 40.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 14.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 226,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.35%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.