Virtu Financial LLC Invests $139,000 in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at $92,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

