Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,930 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.26.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

