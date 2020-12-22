Strs Ohio Has $1.55 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THS. Barclays increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

NYSE:THS opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

