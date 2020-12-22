Bill.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,392 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,065% compared to the average daily volume of 377 call options.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $1,419,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $2,273,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,755.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,093 shares of company stock valued at $39,547,708 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 36.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 269.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 27.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 273.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 75.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $149.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.