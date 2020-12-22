Jounce Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,026 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,454% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Equities analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

