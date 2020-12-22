Voyager Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,929 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 932% compared to the typical daily volume of 187 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.