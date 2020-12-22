Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 130 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $109.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.11.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

