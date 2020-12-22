WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in WestRock were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in WestRock by 60.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 75.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 58.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.