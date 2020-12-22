Analysts Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.14 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $952.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The business had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. TD Securities upped their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Northland Securities raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Shares of AR opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Antero Resources by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,858 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Antero Resources by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 960,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

