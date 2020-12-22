Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Travere Therapeutics worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 169.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,041,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after buying an additional 655,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,636,000 after purchasing an additional 396,250 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 359,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTRX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,780.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 23,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $527,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,522 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

