Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 22,037 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,104 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.8% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

