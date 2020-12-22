Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

WFC opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

