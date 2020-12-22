HomeStreet, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HMST. B. Riley raised their target price on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.05. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at $418,758.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $277,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

