iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after buying an additional 37,506 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $227.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.00 and a 200-day moving average of $194.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $230.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

