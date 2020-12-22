$49.55 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report $49.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.16 million and the highest is $49.99 million. Amalgamated Bank posted sales of $50.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $211.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.27 million to $214.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $202.42 million, with estimates ranging from $199.45 million to $205.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amalgamated Bank.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter valued at $135,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 18.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 105.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 23.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.