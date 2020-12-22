HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $349.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

