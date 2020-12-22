HM Payson & Co. Sells 4,822 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,528,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,073,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $248,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 118,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

