Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to “Hold”

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTLS. BidaskClub lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Materialise has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $52.87.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.32 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Materialise by 32.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Materialise by 42.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Materialise by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Materialise in the third quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Materialise in the third quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

