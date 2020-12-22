HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,726.00, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

