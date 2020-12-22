Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 158,991 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60,466 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

