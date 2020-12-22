Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,363 Shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,601 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

CHL opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. China Mobile Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

