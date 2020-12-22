Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25,706.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period.

NYSE:LDP opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

