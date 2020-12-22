Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $1,054,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $32,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.76.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $305,230.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,860 shares in the company, valued at $29,293,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,725 shares of company stock worth $7,546,564. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $174.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.15. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

