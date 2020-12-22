4,226 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

DKNG stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

