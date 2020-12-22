Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 108.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 15.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 49,746 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLX opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $51.25.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th.

DLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Deluxe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Deluxe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

