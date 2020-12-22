Strs Ohio Grows Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $514,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $190,229.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,452.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,618 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of VMI opened at $172.72 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.68 million. Research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

