Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after acquiring an additional 297,346 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average is $131.24. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Argus cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.