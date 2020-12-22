Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report $118.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.40 million and the lowest is $117.98 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $83.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $423.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.00 million to $423.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $563.04 million, with estimates ranging from $544.70 million to $579.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $613,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $4,072,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,314,824 shares of company stock worth $85,478,358 over the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,095,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 50.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 42,224 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET stock opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of -221.05 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.