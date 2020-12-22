Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $208,000 Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BancFirst by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BancFirst by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BancFirst by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.40. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BancFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

