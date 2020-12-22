35,000 Shares in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at $86,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 21.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $223,817.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,931 shares in the company, valued at $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

PEIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BWS Financial started coverage on Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NASDAQ:PEIX opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.48. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Ethanol Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.