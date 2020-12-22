Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.52 Million Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $415,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,409,000 after acquiring an additional 65,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in bluebird bio by 4.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $99.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.73) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.