Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Shares of AAPL opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.