First Bank Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $179.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bank by 97.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of First Bank by 114.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

