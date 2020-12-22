NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised NIKE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.03.

NIKE stock opened at $144.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $2,850,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,076 shares of company stock worth $105,300,347 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

