Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 268,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Oragenics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Oragenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.09.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

About Oragenics

There is no company description available for Oragenics Inc

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.