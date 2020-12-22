Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 19,459 Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 243,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 907,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

OCUL opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.