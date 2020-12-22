10,641 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 86.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 161.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 66.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 131,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

