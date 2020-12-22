Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban One news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 182,371 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $240,729.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,965.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 249,541 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $301,944.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,718.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 706,369 shares of company stock valued at $828,110. Insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of UONE opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Urban One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $54.16.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

