PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. National Bank Financial cut shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.