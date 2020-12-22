Strs Ohio Sells 1,174 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

GEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

