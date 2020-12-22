Strs Ohio Sells 2,875 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,239 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $81,579,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 135.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 540,624 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $68,581,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Citrix Systems by 98.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $136,664,000 after buying an additional 492,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 7,917.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 486,821 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after buying an additional 480,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXS. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,355.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $6,030,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

