Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after buying an additional 372,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after buying an additional 198,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 114,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Stephens started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Shares of MSM opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

