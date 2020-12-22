Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Herman Miller worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the third quarter worth $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLHR. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

